The share price of AtriCure Inc. [NASDAQ: ATRC] inclined by $41.84, presently trading at $44.03. The company’s shares saw 95.06% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 22.57 recorded on 05/07/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as ATRC fall by -2.97% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 44.03 compared to +0.19 of all time high it touched on 05/04/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 13.91%, while additionally gaining 40.83% during the last 12 months. AtriCure Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $47.00. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 2.97% increase from the current trading price.

AtriCure Inc. [NASDAQ:ATRC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to AtriCure Inc. [ATRC], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give ATRC an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $44.05, with the high estimate being $50.00, the low estimate being $45.00 and the median estimate amounting to $47.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $41.84.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for AtriCure Inc. [ATRC] is sitting at 4.67. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.63.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 08/04/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of AtriCure Inc. [ATRC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for AtriCure Inc. [ATRC] sitting at -18.80% and its Gross Margin at 73.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now -20.00. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -12.16, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -11.38. Its Return on Equity is -18.90%, and its Return on Assets is -9.20%. These metrics suggest that this AtriCure Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, AtriCure Inc. [ATRC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 30.90. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 23.60, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 13.70. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 30.00, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 22.92.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -60.69. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 7.56, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.06. AtriCure Inc. [ATRC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.21.

AtriCure Inc. [ATRC] has 39.67M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.66B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 22.57 to 44.51. At its current price, it has moved down by -1.09% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 95.06% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.78, which indicates that it is 5.48% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 65.19. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is AtriCure Inc. [ATRC] a Reliable Buy?

AtriCure Inc. [ATRC] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.