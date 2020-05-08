Aytu BioScience Inc. [AYTU] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Healthcare sector company has a current value of $1.49 after AYTU shares went up by 1.36% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Healthcare stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Aytu BioScience Inc. [NASDAQ:AYTU]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Aytu BioScience Inc. [AYTU], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give AYTU an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $1.49, with the high estimate being $5.00, the low estimate being $2.50 and the median estimate amounting to $3.75. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.47.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Aytu BioScience Inc. [AYTU] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Aytu BioScience Inc. [AYTU]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 74.20%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -158.70, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -264.54. Its Return on Equity is -227.30%, and its Return on Assets is -54.10%. These metrics suggest that this Aytu BioScience Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -8.01. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 12.91. Aytu BioScience Inc. [AYTU] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.68.

Aytu BioScience Inc. [AYTU] has 59.63M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 87.66M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.34 to 2.99. At its current price, it has moved down by -50.17% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 344.51% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.35, which indicates that it is 7.35% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 49.81. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Aytu BioScience Inc. [AYTU] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Aytu BioScience Inc. [AYTU], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.