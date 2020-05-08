The share price of Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. [NASDAQ: BECN] inclined by $22.00, presently trading at $20.82. The company’s shares saw 78.48% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 11.66 recorded on 05/07/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as BECN N/A by 0.00% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 22.62 compared to +0.33 of all time high it touched on 05/07/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 39.95%, while additionally dropping -43.20% during the last 12 months. Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $20.58. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire -0.24% decrease from the current trading price.

Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. [NASDAQ:BECN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. [BECN] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give BECN an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $20.83, with the high estimate being $27.00, the low estimate being $13.00 and the median estimate amounting to $20.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $22.00.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. [BECN] is sitting at 3.27. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.43.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 08/11/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. [BECN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. [BECN] sitting at 1.60% and its Gross Margin at 24.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now -0.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 3.62, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -0.22. Its Return on Equity is -3.10%, and its Return on Assets is -0.90%. These metrics suggest that this Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. [BECN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 114.92. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 53.47, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 40.31. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 138.54, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 53.09.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.68 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.72. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.69, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.50. Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. [BECN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.23, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 10.79.

Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. [BECN] has 74.06M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.63B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 11.66 to 40.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -47.95% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 78.48% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.75, which indicates that it is 6.16% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 53.59. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. [BECN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. [BECN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.