Benefytt Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: BFYT] stock went down by -0.83% or -0.18 points down from its previous closing price of 21.79. The stock reached $21.61 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, BFYT share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -17.30% in the period of the last 7 days.

BFYT had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $22.15, at one point touching $19.64. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -38.26%. The 52-week high currently stands at 35.00 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -0.51% after the recent low of 15.60.

Benefytt Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:BFYT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Benefytt Technologies Inc. [BFYT] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give BFYT an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $21.61, with the high estimate being $75.00, the low estimate being $45.00 and the median estimate amounting to $49.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $21.79.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Benefytt Technologies Inc. [BFYT] is sitting at 4.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.50.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 08/10/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Benefytt Technologies Inc. [BFYT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Benefytt Technologies Inc. [BFYT] sitting at 13.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 7.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 20.43, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 15.09. Its Return on Equity is 38.20%, and its Return on Assets is 5.50%. These metrics all suggest that Benefytt Technologies Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Benefytt Technologies Inc. [BFYT] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 176.44. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 63.83, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 27.47. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 165.68, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 59.93.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.27. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.15, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.40.

Benefytt Technologies Inc. [BFYT] has 15.27M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 329.98M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 15.60 to 35.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -38.26% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 38.53% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.14, which indicates that it is 8.38% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 41.37. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Benefytt Technologies Inc. [BFYT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Benefytt Technologies Inc. [BFYT], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.