Berry Corporation [BRY] saw a change by 16.99% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $3.65. The company is holding 83.13M shares with keeping 78.99M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 100.55% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -69.28% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -54.26%, trading +100.55% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 83.13M shares valued at 2.16 million were bought and sold.

Berry Corporation [NASDAQ:BRY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Berry Corporation [BRY] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give BRY an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $3.65, with the high estimate being $7.00, the low estimate being $2.00 and the median estimate amounting to $4.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.12.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Berry Corporation [BRY] is sitting at 3.67. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.67.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 08/19/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Berry Corporation [BRY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Berry Corporation [BRY] sitting at 7.40% and its Gross Margin at 57.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 7.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 10.51, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.15. Its Return on Equity is 4.50%, and its Return on Assets is 2.60%. These metrics suggest that this Berry Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Berry Corporation [BRY] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 40.55. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 28.85, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 23.33. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 40.55, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 28.85.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 2.34 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.57. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.98, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.34. Berry Corporation [BRY] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.77, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.20 and P/E Ratio of 6.79. These metrics all suggest that Berry Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Berry Corporation [BRY] has 83.13M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 303.42M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.82 to 11.88. At its current price, it has moved down by -69.28% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 100.55% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 62.24. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Berry Corporation [BRY] a Reliable Buy?

Berry Corporation [BRY] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.