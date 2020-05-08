Big Lots Inc.[BIG] stock saw a move by 2.98% on Thursday, touching 1.04 million. Based on the recent volume, Big Lots Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of BIG shares recorded 39.04M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Big Lots Inc. [BIG] stock could reach median target price of $19.00.

Big Lots Inc. [BIG] stock additionally went up by 6.18% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 64.90% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of BIG stock is set at -33.95% by far, with shares price recording returns by -10.98% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, BIG shares showcased 10.96% increase. BIG saw 38.30 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 10.13 compared to high within the same period of time.

Big Lots Inc. [NYSE:BIG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Big Lots Inc. [BIG], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give BIG an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $24.90, with the high estimate being $34.00, the low estimate being $14.00 and the median estimate amounting to $19.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $24.18.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Big Lots Inc. [BIG] is sitting at 3.63. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.00.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 05/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Big Lots Inc. [BIG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Big Lots Inc. [BIG] sitting at 6.30% and its Gross Margin at 39.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 4.60. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.11, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 14.36. Its Return on Equity is 33.40%, and its Return on Assets is 7.50%. These metrics all suggest that Big Lots Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Big Lots Inc. [BIG] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 181.57. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 64.48, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 48.13. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 156.05, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 55.42.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 3.86 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.54. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.38, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.60. Big Lots Inc. [BIG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.25, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 1.92 and P/E Ratio of 4.02. These metrics all suggest that Big Lots Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Big Lots Inc. [BIG] has 39.04M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 972.02M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 10.13 to 38.30. At its current price, it has moved down by -34.99% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 145.93% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.18, which indicates that it is 5.82% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 65.37. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Big Lots Inc. [BIG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Big Lots Inc. [BIG], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.