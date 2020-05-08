BIO-key International Inc.[BKYI] stock saw a move by -9.07% on Thursday, touching 389647.0. Based on the recent volume, BIO-key International Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of BKYI shares recorded 15.50M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares.

BIO-key International Inc. [BKYI] stock additionally went down by -15.39% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 33.72% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of BKYI stock is set at -22.23% by far, with shares price recording returns by 20.72% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, BKYI shares showcased 89.42% increase. BKYI saw 2.58 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 0.35 compared to high within the same period of time.

BIO-key International Inc. [NASDAQ:BKYI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For BIO-key International Inc. [BKYI], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 9/29/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.99.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for BIO-key International Inc. [BKYI] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.00.

Fundamental Analysis of BIO-key International Inc. [BKYI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 18.60%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -56.72, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -56.72. Its Return on Equity is -73.90%, and its Return on Assets is -57.40%. These metrics suggest that this BIO-key International Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -1.40. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.08. BIO-key International Inc. [BKYI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.00.

BIO-key International Inc. [BKYI] has 15.50M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 15.34M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.35 to 2.58. At its current price, it has moved down by -65.11% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 157.17% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.42, which indicates that it is 10.97% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 48.03. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is BIO-key International Inc. [BKYI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of BIO-key International Inc. [BKYI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.