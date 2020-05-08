Bionano Genomics Inc. [NASDAQ: BNGO] shares went higher by 1.12% from its previous closing of 0.36, now trading at the price of $0.36. Is BNGO stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 924434.0 contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of BNGO shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 33.82M float and a -11.64% run over in the last seven days. BNGO share price has been hovering between 4.70 and 0.25 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Bionano Genomics Inc. [NASDAQ:BNGO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give BNGO an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.36, with the high estimate being $3.00, the low estimate being $1.00 and the median estimate amounting to $1.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.36.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 33.20%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -120.73, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -261.76. Its Return on Assets is -114.50%.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 555.80. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 84.75, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 66.49.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -0.72. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.76, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.94. Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 11.76.

Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] has 39.18M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 13.98M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.25 to 4.70. At its current price, it has moved down by -92.33% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 44.28% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 43.00. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.