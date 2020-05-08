BioPharmX Corporation [BPMX] saw a change by 2.64% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $0.41. The company is holding 19.11M shares with keeping 15.95M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 63.16% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -70.44% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -44.49%, trading +62.72% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 19.11M shares valued at 689174.0 were bought and sold.

BioPharmX Corporation [AMEX:BPMX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to BioPharmX Corporation [BPMX], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give BPMX an Hold rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.40.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for BioPharmX Corporation [BPMX] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.00.

Fundamental Analysis of BioPharmX Corporation [BPMX]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -762.38, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -1,126.40. Its Return on Equity is -965.30%, and its Return on Assets is -252.40%. These metrics suggest that this BioPharmX Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 127.27, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 74.27.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -0.69. Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.24.

BioPharmX Corporation [BPMX] has 19.11M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 7.59M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.25 to 1.38. At its current price, it has moved down by -70.44% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 63.16% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.63, which indicates that it is 30.97% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 61.82. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is BioPharmX Corporation [BPMX] a Reliable Buy?

BioPharmX Corporation [BPMX] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.