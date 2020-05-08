The share price of Cadence Bancorporation [NYSE: CADE] inclined by $5.74, presently trading at $6.07. The company’s shares saw 31.10% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 4.63 recorded on 05/07/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as CADE fall by -8.31% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 6.46 compared to -0.55 of all time high it touched on 05/05/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 16.51%, while additionally dropping -72.56% during the last 12 months. Cadence Bancorporation is said to have a 12-month price target set at $8.79. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 2.72% increase from the current trading price.

Cadence Bancorporation [NYSE:CADE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Cadence Bancorporation [CADE] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give CADE an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $6.07, with the high estimate being $10.00, the low estimate being $6.50 and the median estimate amounting to $8.75. This is compared to its latest closing price of $5.74.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Cadence Bancorporation [CADE] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.00.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 07/27/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Cadence Bancorporation [CADE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Cadence Bancorporation [CADE] sitting at 65.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 24.20. These measurements indicate that Cadence Bancorporation [CADE] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 11.92, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 8.64. Its Return on Equity is 8.60%, and its Return on Assets is 1.20%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates CADE financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Cadence Bancorporation [CADE] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 18.27. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 15.45, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 2.53. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 17.82, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 15.06.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 2.84. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.00, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.18. Cadence Bancorporation [CADE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.94, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 13.60.

Cadence Bancorporation [CADE] has 140.65M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 853.75M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.63 to 22.78. At its current price, it has moved down by -73.35% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 31.10% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 47.12. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Cadence Bancorporation [CADE] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Cadence Bancorporation [CADE], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.