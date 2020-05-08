Calithera Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ: CALA] opened at $7.02 and closed at $7.02 a share within trading session on 05/07/20. That means that the stock gained by 1.85% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $7.15.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Calithera Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ: CALA] had 857721.0 shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 757.30K shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 8.34%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 9.69%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 2.45 during that period and CALA managed to take a rebound to 8.18 in the last 52 weeks.

Calithera Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ:CALA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Calithera Biosciences Inc. [CALA], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give CALA an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $7.15, with the high estimate being $20.00, the low estimate being $6.00 and the median estimate amounting to $7.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $7.02.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Calithera Biosciences Inc. [CALA] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Fundamental Analysis of Calithera Biosciences Inc. [CALA]

Calithera Biosciences Inc. [CALA] has 65.42M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 467.75M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.45 to 8.18. At its current price, it has moved down by -12.59% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 191.84% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.35, which indicates that it is 8.34% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 60.21. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Calithera Biosciences Inc. [CALA] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Calithera Biosciences Inc. [CALA], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.