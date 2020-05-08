Capstead Mortgage Corporation[CMO] stock saw a move by 0.00% on Thursday, touching 1.0 million. Based on the recent volume, Capstead Mortgage Corporation stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of CMO shares recorded 102.31M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Capstead Mortgage Corporation [CMO] stock could reach median target price of $6.00.

Capstead Mortgage Corporation [CMO] stock additionally went down by -7.13% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 19.31% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of CMO stock is set at -43.23% by far, with shares price recording returns by -42.07% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, CMO shares showcased -36.07% decrease. CMO saw 9.25 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 1.97 compared to high within the same period of time.

Capstead Mortgage Corporation [NYSE:CMO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Capstead Mortgage Corporation [CMO], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give CMO an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $4.82, with the high estimate being $6.00, the low estimate being $6.00 and the median estimate amounting to $6.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $4.82.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Capstead Mortgage Corporation [CMO] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 07/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Capstead Mortgage Corporation [CMO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Capstead Mortgage Corporation [CMO] sitting at -17.90% and its Gross Margin at 18.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now -24.40. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -0.30, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -3.04. Its Return on Equity is -9.70%, and its Return on Assets is -0.70%. These metrics suggest that this Capstead Mortgage Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Capstead Mortgage Corporation [CMO] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 966.14. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 90.62, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 90.05. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 12.07, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 0.87.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -304.42 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 43.30. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 63.31, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.92. Capstead Mortgage Corporation [CMO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.91, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.55.

Capstead Mortgage Corporation [CMO] has 102.31M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 493.13M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.97 to 9.25. At its current price, it has moved down by -47.89% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 144.67% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.36, which indicates that it is 6.98% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 46.54. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Capstead Mortgage Corporation [CMO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Capstead Mortgage Corporation [CMO], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.