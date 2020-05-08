Cassava Sciences Inc. [SAVA] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Healthcare sector company has a current value of $8.94 after SAVA shares went up by 14.40% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Healthcare stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Cassava Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ:SAVA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Cassava Sciences Inc. [SAVA], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give SAVA an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $8.92, with the high estimate being $12.00, the low estimate being $6.00 and the median estimate amounting to $9.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $7.81.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Cassava Sciences Inc. [SAVA] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 07/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Cassava Sciences Inc. [SAVA]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -46.34, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -22.20. Its Return on Equity is -24.40%, and its Return on Assets is -23.10%. These metrics suggest that this Cassava Sciences Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Cassava Sciences Inc. [SAVA] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 0.41. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 0.41, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 0.38.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -12.35. Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.00. Cassava Sciences Inc. [SAVA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.14.

Cassava Sciences Inc. [SAVA] has 25.21M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 196.89M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.02 to 10.95. At its current price, it has moved down by -18.40% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 775.98% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 3.29, which indicates that it is 7.77% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 75.45. This RSI suggests that Cassava Sciences Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Cassava Sciences Inc. [SAVA] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Cassava Sciences Inc. [SAVA], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.