Churchill Capital Corp II [NYSE: CCX] stock went up by 0.49% or 0.05 points up from its previous closing price of 10.15. The stock reached $10.20 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, CCX share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 1.29% in the period of the last 7 days.

CCX had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $10.30, at one point touching $10.00. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -7.94%. The 52-week high currently stands at 11.08 distance from the present share price, after the recent low of 9.25.

Churchill Capital Corp II [NYSE:CCX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. On average, stock market experts give CCX an – rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $10.15.

Fundamental Analysis of Churchill Capital Corp II [CCX]

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -1,149.14. Churchill Capital Corp II [CCX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.32.

Churchill Capital Corp II [CCX] has 69.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 703.80M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 9.25 to 11.08. At its current price, it has moved down by -7.94% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 10.27% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 51.93. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Churchill Capital Corp II [CCX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Churchill Capital Corp II [CCX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.