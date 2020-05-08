Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Energy sector company has a current value of $2.11 after CLNE shares went up by 1.44% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Energy stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [NASDAQ:CLNE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give CLNE an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $2.11, with the high estimate being $6.00, the low estimate being $5.00 and the median estimate amounting to $5.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.08.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.00.

Fundamental Analysis of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE] sitting at 2.90% and its Gross Margin at 38.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 5.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.43, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.46. Its Return on Equity is 4.00%, and its Return on Assets is 2.90%. These metrics suggest that this Clean Energy Fuels Corp. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 22.83. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 18.59, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 15.67. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 11.58, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 9.43.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.24 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.35. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.02, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.24. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.90, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 30.00 and P/E Ratio of 21.42. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE] has 221.72M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 461.18M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.05 to 3.30. At its current price, it has moved down by -36.06% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 100.95% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.53, which indicates that it is 8.94% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 60.61. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE] a Reliable Buy?

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.