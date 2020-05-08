CNX Midstream Partners LP [CNXM] took an upward turn with a change of 3.86%, trading at the price of $6.72 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 414719.0 shares changed hands being bought and sold, while CNX Midstream Partners LP shares have an average trading volume of 1.45M shares for that time period. CNXM monthly volatility recorded 9.17%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 6.73%. PS value for CNXM stocks is 1.94 with PB recorded at 2.22.

CNX Midstream Partners LP [NYSE:CNXM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to CNX Midstream Partners LP [CNXM], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 3/30/2020. This is compared to its latest closing price of $6.47.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for CNX Midstream Partners LP [CNXM] is sitting at 2.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.00.

Fundamental Analysis of CNX Midstream Partners LP [CNXM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for CNX Midstream Partners LP [CNXM] sitting at 69.40% and its Gross Margin at 86.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 54.50. These measurements indicate that CNX Midstream Partners LP [CNXM] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 20.87, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 16.52. Its Return on Equity is 50.90%, and its Return on Assets is 14.30%. These metrics all suggest that CNX Midstream Partners LP is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, CNX Midstream Partners LP [CNXM] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 185.54. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 64.98, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 57.18. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 185.54, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 64.98.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.70 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.98. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.31, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.39. CNX Midstream Partners LP [CNXM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.76, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.84 and P/E Ratio of 2.73. These metrics all suggest that CNX Midstream Partners LP is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

CNX Midstream Partners LP [CNXM] has 94.17M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 609.28M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 5.20 to 16.94. At its current price, it has moved down by -60.33% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 29.23% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.17, which indicates that it is 6.73% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 37.64. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is CNX Midstream Partners LP [CNXM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of CNX Midstream Partners LP [CNXM], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.