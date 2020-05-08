Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. [NYSE: CLNC] stock went up by 20.13% or 0.9 points up from its previous closing price of 4.48. The stock reached $5.38 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, CLNC share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -6.86% in the period of the last 7 days.

CLNC had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $4.62, at one point touching $4.30. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -67.10%. The 52-week high currently stands at 16.36 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -71.43% after the recent low of 2.46.

Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. [NYSE:CLNC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. [CLNC] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give CLNC an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $5.48, with the high estimate being $9.00, the low estimate being $9.00 and the median estimate amounting to $9.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $4.48.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. [CLNC] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 08/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. [CLNC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. [CLNC] sitting at -43.60% and its Gross Margin at 70.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now -74.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -2.83, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -5.56. Its Return on Equity is -17.50%, and its Return on Assets is -5.10%. These metrics suggest that this Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. [CLNC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 234.87. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 70.14, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 67.13. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 224.34, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 66.99.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -45.57 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 16.24. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 9.25, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.76. Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. [CLNC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.80, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.83.

Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. [CLNC] has 129.43M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 579.85M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.46 to 16.36. At its current price, it has moved down by -67.10% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 118.77% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 53.29. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. [CLNC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. [CLNC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.