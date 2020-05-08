Community Health Systems Inc. [NYSE: CYH] opened at $3.00 and closed at $2.85 a share within trading session on 05/07/20. That means that the stock gained by 1.58% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $2.89.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Community Health Systems Inc. [NYSE: CYH] had 417612.0 shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 3.37M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 9.05%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 10.58%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 1.79 during that period and CYH managed to take a rebound to 7.47 in the last 52 weeks.

Community Health Systems Inc. [NYSE:CYH]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Community Health Systems Inc. [CYH] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 3/30/2020. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.85.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Community Health Systems Inc. [CYH] is sitting at 2.57. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.57.

Fundamental Analysis of Community Health Systems Inc. [CYH]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Community Health Systems Inc. [CYH] sitting at 4.20% and its Gross Margin at 83.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now -4.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 7.22, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -5.74. Its Return on Equity is 26.60%, and its Return on Assets is -3.40%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates CYH financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 118.78, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 89.87.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.38 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 8.87. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.10, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.95. Community Health Systems Inc. [CYH] has a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 0.86.

Community Health Systems Inc. [CYH] has 129.50M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 369.07M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.79 to 7.47. At its current price, it has moved down by -61.24% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 61.73% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.62, which indicates that it is 9.05% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 42.68. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Community Health Systems Inc. [CYH] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Community Health Systems Inc. [CYH], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.