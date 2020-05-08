Conduent Incorporated [NASDAQ: CNDT] shares went lower by -0.45% from its previous closing of 2.20, now trading at the price of $2.19, also subtracting -0.01 points. Is CNDT stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.17 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of CNDT shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 196.05M float and a -13.10% run over in the last seven days. CNDT share price has been hovering between 12.95 and 1.54 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Conduent Incorporated [NASDAQ:CNDT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Conduent Incorporated [CNDT], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give CNDT an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $2.19, with the high estimate being $3.00, the low estimate being $2.10 and the median estimate amounting to $2.55. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.20.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Conduent Incorporated [CNDT] is sitting at 3.20. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.60.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Conduent Incorporated [CNDT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Conduent Incorporated [CNDT] sitting at -45.40% and its Gross Margin at 21.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now -43.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 0.68, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -48.28. Its Return on Equity is -96.70%, and its Return on Assets is -35.80%. These metrics suggest that this Conduent Incorporated does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Conduent Incorporated [CNDT] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 127.18. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 55.98, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 40.63. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 130.23, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 51.68.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 3.52 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.11. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.38, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.66. Conduent Incorporated [CNDT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.01, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 9.83.

Conduent Incorporated [CNDT] has 221.34M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 484.73M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.54 to 12.95. At its current price, it has moved down by -83.09% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 42.21% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.65, which indicates that it is 7.48% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 49.29. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Conduent Incorporated [CNDT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Conduent Incorporated [CNDT], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.