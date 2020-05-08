Crocs Inc. [NASDAQ: CROX] shares went higher by 3.24% from its previous closing of 22.83, now trading at the price of $23.57, also adding 0.74 points. Is CROX stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 880388.0 contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of CROX shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 65.40M float and a -2.80% run over in the last seven days. CROX share price has been hovering between 43.79 and 8.40 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Crocs Inc. [NASDAQ:CROX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Crocs Inc. [CROX] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give CROX an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $23.57, with the high estimate being $30.00, the low estimate being $20.00 and the median estimate amounting to $24.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $22.83.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Crocs Inc. [CROX] is sitting at 4.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.50.

Fundamental Analysis of Crocs Inc. [CROX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Crocs Inc. [CROX] sitting at 9.60% and its Gross Margin at 50.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 8.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 32.28, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 31.98. Its Return on Equity is 93.00%, and its Return on Assets is 14.20%. These metrics all suggest that Crocs Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Crocs Inc. [CROX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 298.50. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 74.91, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 53.29. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 261.66, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 65.66.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.35 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.34. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.43, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.12. Crocs Inc. [CROX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 21.66, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 19.49 and P/E Ratio of 15.73. These metrics all suggest that Crocs Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Crocs Inc. [CROX] has 74.03M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.74B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 8.40 to 43.79. At its current price, it has moved down by -46.18% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 180.60% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.82, which indicates that it is 6.21% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 54.35. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Crocs Inc. [CROX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Crocs Inc. [CROX], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.