Cubic Corporation [NYSE: CUB] stock went up by 3.91% or 1.33 points up from its previous closing price of 33.98. The stock reached $35.31 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, CUB share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -7.59% in the period of the last 7 days.

CUB had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $36.26, at one point touching $32.76. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -53.05%. The 52-week high currently stands at 75.20 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -39.95% after the recent low of 30.86.

Cubic Corporation [NYSE:CUB]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Cubic Corporation [CUB], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give CUB an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $35.31, with the high estimate being $62.00, the low estimate being $48.00 and the median estimate amounting to $51.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $33.98.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Cubic Corporation [CUB] is sitting at 4.83. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.83.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 08/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Cubic Corporation [CUB]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Cubic Corporation [CUB] sitting at 5.30% and its Gross Margin at 27.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 2.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.65, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.82. Its Return on Equity is 3.80%, and its Return on Assets is 2.00%. These metrics suggest that this Cubic Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Cubic Corporation [CUB] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 47.56. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 32.23, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 24.76. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 26.11, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 17.70.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 16.72 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.19. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.58, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.18.

Cubic Corporation [CUB] has 31.53M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.11B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 30.86 to 75.20. At its current price, it has moved down by -53.05% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 14.42% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.10, which indicates that it is 6.97% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 42.82. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Cubic Corporation [CUB] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Cubic Corporation [CUB], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.