Cytokinetics Incorporated[CYTK] stock saw a move by -5.41% on Thursday, touching 844032.0. Based on the recent volume, Cytokinetics Incorporated stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of CYTK shares recorded 62.00M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Cytokinetics Incorporated [CYTK] stock could reach median target price of $24.00.

Cytokinetics Incorporated [CYTK] stock additionally went up by 4.10% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 29.47% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of CYTK stock is set at 75.95% by far, with shares price recording returns by 11.56% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, CYTK shares showcased 42.10% increase. CYTK saw 17.05 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 7.72 compared to high within the same period of time.

Cytokinetics Incorporated [NASDAQ:CYTK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Cytokinetics Incorporated [CYTK], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give CYTK an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $15.73, with the high estimate being $31.00, the low estimate being $22.00 and the median estimate amounting to $24.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $16.63.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Cytokinetics Incorporated [CYTK] is sitting at 4.80. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.50.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 07/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Cytokinetics Incorporated [CYTK]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -102.20, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -130.67. Its Return on Assets is -55.70%.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 108.74, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 46.95.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -6.25. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 22.69, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.26.

Cytokinetics Incorporated [CYTK] has 62.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 975.26M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 7.72 to 17.05. At its current price, it has moved down by -7.74% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 103.62% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.31, which indicates that it is 7.85% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 55.99. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Cytokinetics Incorporated [CYTK] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Cytokinetics Incorporated [CYTK], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.