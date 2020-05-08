Deluxe Corporation[DLX] stock saw a move by -1.23% on Thursday, touching 257498.0. Based on the recent volume, Deluxe Corporation stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of DLX shares recorded 43.63M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares.

Deluxe Corporation [DLX] stock additionally went down by -9.34% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 0.20% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of DLX stock is set at -39.93% by far, with shares price recording returns by -47.45% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, DLX shares showcased -50.51% decrease. DLX saw 54.15 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 19.57 compared to high within the same period of time.

Deluxe Corporation [NYSE:DLX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Deluxe Corporation [DLX], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $25.54.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Deluxe Corporation [DLX] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Fundamental Analysis of Deluxe Corporation [DLX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Deluxe Corporation [DLX] sitting at -7.90% and its Gross Margin at 59.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now -10.00. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 19.08, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -12.07. Its Return on Equity is -27.70%, and its Return on Assets is -9.40%. These metrics suggest that this Deluxe Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Deluxe Corporation [DLX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 162.91. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 61.96, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 47.86. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 160.65, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 61.10.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 4.19 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.99. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.92, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.32. Deluxe Corporation [DLX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.68, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.49.

Deluxe Corporation [DLX] has 43.63M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.11B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 19.57 to 54.15. At its current price, it has moved down by -53.41% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 28.90% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.53, which indicates that it is 5.22% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 44.74. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Deluxe Corporation [DLX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Deluxe Corporation [DLX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.