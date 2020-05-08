Denbury Resources Inc. [DNR] took an upward turn with a change of 6.29%, trading at the price of $0.30 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 6.32 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Denbury Resources Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 21.70M shares for that time period. DNR monthly volatility recorded 17.19%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 16.73%. PS value for DNR stocks is 0.13 with PB recorded at 0.09.

Denbury Resources Inc. [NYSE:DNR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Denbury Resources Inc. [DNR], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give DNR an Underweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.30, with the high estimate being $1.00, the low estimate being $0.25 and the median estimate amounting to $0.30. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.28.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Denbury Resources Inc. [DNR] is sitting at 1.80. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 1.80.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Denbury Resources Inc. [DNR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Denbury Resources Inc. [DNR] sitting at 37.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 17.00. These measurements indicate that Denbury Resources Inc. [DNR] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.11, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.99. Its Return on Equity is 16.90%, and its Return on Assets is 4.60%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates DNR financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Denbury Resources Inc. [DNR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 157.11. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 61.11, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 45.71. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 155.47, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 60.47.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 4.17 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.82. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.88, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.76. Denbury Resources Inc. [DNR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.51, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 1.76 and P/E Ratio of 0.67. These metrics all suggest that Denbury Resources Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Denbury Resources Inc. [DNR] has 598.01M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 167.44M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.16 to 2.12. At its current price, it has moved down by -85.93% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 82.58% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 4.38, which indicates that it is 16.73% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 53.03. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Denbury Resources Inc. [DNR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Denbury Resources Inc. [DNR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.