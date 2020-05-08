DiamondRock Hospitality Company [NYSE: DRH] shares went higher by 5.71% from its previous closing of 4.73, now trading at the price of $5.00, also adding 0.27 points. Is DRH stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 3.2 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of DRH shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 196.46M float and a -19.74% run over in the last seven days. DRH share price has been hovering between 11.79 and 1.96 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company [NYSE:DRH]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For DiamondRock Hospitality Company [DRH] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $5.00, with the high estimate being $8.00, the low estimate being $3.50 and the median estimate amounting to $6.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $4.73.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for DiamondRock Hospitality Company [DRH] is sitting at 2.90. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.33.

Fundamental Analysis of DiamondRock Hospitality Company [DRH]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for DiamondRock Hospitality Company [DRH] sitting at 26.80% and its Gross Margin at 26.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 19.50. These measurements indicate that DiamondRock Hospitality Company [DRH] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.41, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.24. Its Return on Equity is 10.00%, and its Return on Assets is 5.50%. These metrics all suggest that DiamondRock Hospitality Company is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, DiamondRock Hospitality Company [DRH] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 62.42. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 38.43, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 34.85. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 58.63, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 36.10.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.56 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.47. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.22, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.36. DiamondRock Hospitality Company [DRH] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.16, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 11.62 and P/E Ratio of 5.52. These metrics all suggest that DiamondRock Hospitality Company is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company [DRH] has 217.64M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.09B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.96 to 11.79. At its current price, it has moved down by -57.59% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 155.10% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.74, which indicates that it is 11.35% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 45.20. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is DiamondRock Hospitality Company [DRH] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality Company [DRH], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.