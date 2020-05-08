Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [DBD] saw a change by 11.09% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $5.01. The company is holding 87.41M shares with keeping 75.34M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 78.93% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -65.83% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -58.19%, trading +78.93% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 87.41M shares valued at 1.77 million were bought and sold.

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [NYSE:DBD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [DBD], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give DBD an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $5.01, with the high estimate being $13.00, the low estimate being $6.00 and the median estimate amounting to $12.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $4.51.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [DBD] is sitting at 3.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.50.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 07/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [DBD]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [DBD] sitting at -0.60% and its Gross Margin at 24.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now -7.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 11.64, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -18.50. Its Return on Equity is 84.80%, and its Return on Assets is -8.50%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates DBD financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 129.75, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 61.01.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.12 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.65. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.55, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.80. Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [DBD] has a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.96.

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [DBD] has 87.41M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 437.92M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.80 to 14.66. At its current price, it has moved down by -65.83% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 78.93% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 3.18, which indicates that it is 13.70% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 54.20. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [DBD] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [DBD], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.