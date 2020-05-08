DropCar Inc.[DCAR] stock saw a move by -1.71% on Thursday, touching 459234.0. Based on the recent volume, DropCar Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of DCAR shares recorded 4.85M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares.

DropCar Inc. [DCAR] stock additionally went up by 12.84% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 57.22% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of DCAR stock is set at -67.22% by far, with shares price recording returns by -16.27% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, DCAR shares showcased -2.43% decrease. DCAR saw 2.14 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 0.36 compared to high within the same period of time.

DropCar Inc. [NASDAQ:DCAR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to DropCar Inc. [DCAR], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in Invalid Date. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.62.

Fundamental Analysis of DropCar Inc. [DCAR]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -83.88, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -85.84. Its Return on Equity is -186.20%, and its Return on Assets is -101.90%. These metrics suggest that this DropCar Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

DropCar Inc. [DCAR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.25.

DropCar Inc. [DCAR] has 4.85M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 3.01M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.36 to 2.14. At its current price, it has moved down by -71.54% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 69.17% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.50, which indicates that it is 43.68% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 53.92. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is DropCar Inc. [DCAR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of DropCar Inc. [DCAR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.