DURECT Corporation [NASDAQ: DRRX] stock went up by 6.93% or 0.14 points up from its previous closing price of 2.02. The stock reached $2.16 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, DRRX share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 1.41% in the period of the last 7 days.

DRRX had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $2.175, at one point touching $1.92. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -45.30%. The 52-week high currently stands at 3.95 distance from the present share price, noting recovery 168.62% after the recent low of 0.50.

DURECT Corporation [NASDAQ:DRRX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to DURECT Corporation [DRRX] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give DRRX an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $2.16, with the high estimate being $6.00, the low estimate being $2.10 and the median estimate amounting to $5.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.02.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for DURECT Corporation [DRRX] is sitting at 4.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.50.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 05/11/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of DURECT Corporation [DRRX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for DURECT Corporation [DRRX] sitting at -64.70% and its Gross Margin at 86.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now -69.60. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -42.46, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -46.68. Its Return on Equity is -100.20%, and its Return on Assets is -28.80%. These metrics suggest that this DURECT Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, DURECT Corporation [DRRX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 117.33. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 53.99, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 31.18. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 108.39, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 49.88.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -19.18. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 12.24, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.04. DURECT Corporation [DRRX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 32.46, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 65.86.

DURECT Corporation [DRRX] has 211.83M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 457.55M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.50 to 3.95. At its current price, it has moved down by -45.30% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 332.00% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.20, which indicates that it is 9.75% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 57.44. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is DURECT Corporation [DRRX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of DURECT Corporation [DRRX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.