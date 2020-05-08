Editas Medicine Inc.[EDIT] stock saw a move by -3.64% on Thursday, touching 1.08 million. Based on the recent volume, Editas Medicine Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of EDIT shares recorded 57.26M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Editas Medicine Inc. [EDIT] stock could reach median target price of $33.00.

Editas Medicine Inc. [EDIT] stock additionally went up by 4.24% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 14.11% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of EDIT stock is set at -4.10% by far, with shares price recording returns by -14.08% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, EDIT shares showcased 13.52% increase. EDIT saw 34.37 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 14.01 compared to high within the same period of time.

Editas Medicine Inc. [NASDAQ:EDIT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Editas Medicine Inc. [EDIT] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give EDIT an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $24.10, with the high estimate being $55.00, the low estimate being $28.00 and the median estimate amounting to $33.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $25.01.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Editas Medicine Inc. [EDIT] is sitting at 3.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.71.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 08/11/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Editas Medicine Inc. [EDIT]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -50.32, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -48.26. Its Return on Equity is -60.60%, and its Return on Assets is -33.10%. These metrics suggest that this Editas Medicine Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Editas Medicine Inc. [EDIT] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 11.08. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 9.98, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 5.71. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 8.87, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 7.98.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -6.86. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 46.13, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.03. Editas Medicine Inc. [EDIT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 6.13.

Editas Medicine Inc. [EDIT] has 57.26M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.38B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 14.01 to 34.37. At its current price, it has moved down by -29.88% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 72.02% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.99, which indicates that it is 7.35% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 52.58. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Editas Medicine Inc. [EDIT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Editas Medicine Inc. [EDIT], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.