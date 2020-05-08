Encore Capital Group Inc. [ECPG] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Financial sector company has a current value of $29.14 after ECPG shares went up by 21.11% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Financial stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Encore Capital Group Inc. [NASDAQ:ECPG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Encore Capital Group Inc. [ECPG], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give ECPG an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $29.21, with the high estimate being $50.00, the low estimate being $35.00 and the median estimate amounting to $45.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $24.06.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Encore Capital Group Inc. [ECPG] is sitting at 4.33. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.33.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 05/11/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Encore Capital Group Inc. [ECPG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Encore Capital Group Inc. [ECPG] sitting at 31.90% and its Gross Margin at 80.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 12.00. These measurements indicate that Encore Capital Group Inc. [ECPG] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.08, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.90. Its Return on Equity is 18.10%, and its Return on Assets is 3.50%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates ECPG financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Encore Capital Group Inc. [ECPG] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 352.87. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 77.92, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 73.46. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 331.85, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 73.28.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 15.48 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 7.13. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.98, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.80. Encore Capital Group Inc. [ECPG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.08, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.55 and P/E Ratio of 5.48. These metrics all suggest that Encore Capital Group Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Encore Capital Group Inc. [ECPG] has 34.44M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 828.63M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 15.27 to 40.16. At its current price, it has moved down by -27.44% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 90.83% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.39, which indicates that it is 8.15% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 55.75. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Encore Capital Group Inc. [ECPG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Encore Capital Group Inc. [ECPG], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.