Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU] took an upward turn with a change of 1.19%, trading at the price of $1.70 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 933294.0 shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Energy Fuels Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 1.84M shares for that time period. UUUU monthly volatility recorded 11.24%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 8.27%. PS value for UUUU stocks is 33.33 with PB recorded at 1.35.

Energy Fuels Inc. [AMEX:UUUU]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give UUUU an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $1.70, with the high estimate being $3.25, the low estimate being $2.67 and the median estimate amounting to $3.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.68.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU] is sitting at 4.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 07/31/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -26.13, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -26.53.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 14.11. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 12.37, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 10.19. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 0.60, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 0.52.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -6.19. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 47.40, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.10. Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.52.

Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU] has 115.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 195.49M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.78 to 3.32. At its current price, it has moved down by -48.80% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 117.95% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 56.04. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.