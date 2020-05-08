Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE: EPRT] opened at $12.83 and closed at $12.63 a share within trading session on 05/07/20. That means that the stock gained by 4.75% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $13.23.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE: EPRT] had 1.05 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 1.74M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 8.17%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 9.93%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 6.08 during that period and EPRT managed to take a rebound to 29.34 in the last 52 weeks.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE:EPRT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. [EPRT], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give EPRT an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $13.23, with the high estimate being $27.00, the low estimate being $10.00 and the median estimate amounting to $18.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $12.63.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. [EPRT] is sitting at 3.56. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.78.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 05/11/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. [EPRT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. [EPRT] sitting at 34.10% and its Gross Margin at 97.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 29.70. These measurements indicate that Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. [EPRT] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.73, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.75. Its Return on Equity is 4.30%, and its Return on Assets is 2.40%. These metrics suggest that this Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. [EPRT] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 60.86. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 37.83, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 36.80. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 60.53, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 37.63.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 21.21 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.28. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 13.35, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.28. Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. [EPRT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.74, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 21.10 and P/E Ratio of 21.16. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. [EPRT] has 101.71M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.35B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.08 to 29.34. At its current price, it has moved down by -54.91% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 117.60% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 49.04. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. [EPRT] a Reliable Buy?

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. [EPRT] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.