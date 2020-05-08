The share price of Eventbrite Inc. [NYSE: EB] inclined by $9.62, presently trading at $10.14. The company’s shares saw 77.58% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 5.71 recorded on 05/07/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as EB jumped by 11.18% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 10.19 compared to +1.02 of all time high it touched on 05/07/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 52.02%, while additionally dropping -45.04% during the last 12 months. Eventbrite Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $9.75. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire -0.39% decrease from the current trading price.

Eventbrite Inc. [NYSE:EB]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Eventbrite Inc. [EB] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give EB an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $10.14, with the high estimate being $11.00, the low estimate being $8.00 and the median estimate amounting to $10.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $9.62.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Eventbrite Inc. [EB] is sitting at 3.40. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.40.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 05/11/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Eventbrite Inc. [EB]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Eventbrite Inc. [EB] sitting at -21.90% and its Gross Margin at 60.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now -21.00. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -14.45, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -14.43. Its Return on Equity is -16.10%, and its Return on Assets is -7.90%. These metrics suggest that this Eventbrite Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Eventbrite Inc. [EB] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 6.10. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 5.75, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 3.21. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 3.87, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 3.64.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -5.37. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.55, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.02. Eventbrite Inc. [EB] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.06, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 49.29.

Eventbrite Inc. [EB] has 92.31M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 936.02M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 5.71 to 22.90. At its current price, it has moved down by -55.72% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 77.58% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 58.81. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Eventbrite Inc. [EB] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Eventbrite Inc. [EB], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.