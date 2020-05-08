Flexion Therapeutics Inc.[FLXN] stock saw a move by -9.85% on Thursday, touching 586193.0. Based on the recent volume, Flexion Therapeutics Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of FLXN shares recorded 42.74M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares.

Flexion Therapeutics Inc. [FLXN] stock additionally went up by 2.26% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 42.41% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of FLXN stock is set at 12.40% by far, with shares price recording returns by -38.64% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, FLXN shares showcased -36.71% decrease. FLXN saw 22.98 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 5.01 compared to high within the same period of time.

Flexion Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:FLXN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Flexion Therapeutics Inc. [FLXN], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give FLXN an Buy rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $10.88.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Flexion Therapeutics Inc. [FLXN] is sitting at 4.83. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Fundamental Analysis of Flexion Therapeutics Inc. [FLXN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 86.30%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -60.43, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -68.13. Its Return on Equity is -592.50%, and its Return on Assets is -62.50%. These metrics suggest that this Flexion Therapeutics Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 111.02, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 93.10.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -3.26. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.98, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.24.

Flexion Therapeutics Inc. [FLXN] has 42.74M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 465.01M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 5.01 to 22.98. At its current price, it has moved down by -57.32% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 95.78% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.06, which indicates that it is 8.80% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 48.97. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Flexion Therapeutics Inc. [FLXN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Flexion Therapeutics Inc. [FLXN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.