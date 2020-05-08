FS KKR Capital Corp. [FSK] saw a change by -0.61% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $3.25. The company is holding 509.07M shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 71.05% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -49.06% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -48.25%, trading +71.05% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 509.07M shares valued at 2.57 million were bought and sold.

FS KKR Capital Corp. [NYSE:FSK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to FS KKR Capital Corp. [FSK] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give FSK an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $3.25, with the high estimate being $8.00, the low estimate being $4.00 and the median estimate amounting to $4.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.27.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for FS KKR Capital Corp. [FSK] is sitting at 3.80. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.80.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 08/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of FS KKR Capital Corp. [FSK]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 3.35, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.15.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, FS KKR Capital Corp. [FSK] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 107.94. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 51.91, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 50.79. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 107.94, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 51.91.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 22.43 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 9.68. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 8.37, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.58.

FS KKR Capital Corp. [FSK] has 509.07M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.65B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.90 to 6.38. At its current price, it has moved down by -49.06% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 71.05% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 41.07. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is FS KKR Capital Corp. [FSK] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. [FSK], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.