The share price of Fuel Tech Inc. [NASDAQ: FTEK] inclined by $0.47, presently trading at $0.97. The company’s shares saw 222.27% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 0.30 recorded on 05/07/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as FTEK fall by -6.62% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 1.4900 compared to +0.5573 of all time high it touched on 05/08/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 14.54%, while additionally dropping -82.28% during the last 12 months.

Fuel Tech Inc. [NASDAQ:FTEK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Fuel Tech Inc. [FTEK], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.98, with the high estimate being $1.75, the low estimate being $1.75 and the median estimate amounting to $1.75. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.47.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Fuel Tech Inc. [FTEK] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.00.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Fuel Tech Inc. [FTEK]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Fuel Tech Inc. [FTEK] sitting at -26.90% and its Gross Margin at 35.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now -25.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -24.47, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -25.78. Its Return on Equity is -25.80%, and its Return on Assets is -19.50%. These metrics suggest that this Fuel Tech Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Fuel Tech Inc. [FTEK] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 4.05. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 3.89, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 3.27. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 2.90, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 2.78.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 0.25. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now -0.05, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.10. Fuel Tech Inc. [FTEK] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.90.

Fuel Tech Inc. [FTEK] has 23.48M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 11.03M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.30 to 2.72. At its current price, it has moved down by -64.46% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 222.27% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.68, which indicates that it is 9.50% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 78.16. This RSI suggests that Fuel Tech Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Fuel Tech Inc. [FTEK] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Fuel Tech Inc. [FTEK], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.