Fulton Financial Corporation [FULT] took an upward turn with a change of 4.09%, trading at the price of $10.68 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 266672.0 shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Fulton Financial Corporation shares have an average trading volume of 1.33M shares for that time period. FULT monthly volatility recorded 5.65%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 4.57%. PS value for FULT stocks is 2.25 with PB recorded at 0.72.

Fulton Financial Corporation [NASDAQ:FULT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Fulton Financial Corporation [FULT] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give FULT an Hold rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $10.26.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Fulton Financial Corporation [FULT] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.00.

Fundamental Analysis of Fulton Financial Corporation [FULT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Fulton Financial Corporation [FULT] sitting at 80.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 30.30. These measurements indicate that Fulton Financial Corporation [FULT] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.71, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.18. Its Return on Equity is 10.20%, and its Return on Assets is 1.10%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates FULT financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Fulton Financial Corporation [FULT] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 80.04. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 44.46, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 8.53. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 41.53, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 23.07.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.18. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.28, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.40. Fulton Financial Corporation [FULT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.22, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 24.26 and P/E Ratio of 9.10. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Fulton Financial Corporation [FULT] has 171.31M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.76B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 9.83 to 18.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -40.67% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 8.65% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.97, which indicates that it is 4.57% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 47.14. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Fulton Financial Corporation [FULT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Fulton Financial Corporation [FULT], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.