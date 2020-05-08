Funko Inc. [FNKO] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Consumer Cyclical sector company has a current value of $4.41 after FNKO shares went up by 13.40% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Consumer Cyclical stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Funko Inc. [NASDAQ:FNKO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Funko Inc. [FNKO] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.89.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Funko Inc. [FNKO] is sitting at 2.88. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.13.

Fundamental Analysis of Funko Inc. [FNKO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Funko Inc. [FNKO] sitting at 5.90% and its Gross Margin at 35.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 1.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.01, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.72. Its Return on Equity is 5.70%, and its Return on Assets is 1.60%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates FNKO financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Funko Inc. [FNKO] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 139.86. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 58.31, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 39.58. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 117.31, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 48.91.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 4.65 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.73. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.52, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.34. Funko Inc. [FNKO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.66, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.25 and P/E Ratio of 12.10. These metrics all suggest that Funko Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Funko Inc. [FNKO] has 54.56M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 212.24M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.12 to 27.89. At its current price, it has moved down by -84.18% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 41.39% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 55.52. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Funko Inc. [FNKO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Funko Inc. [FNKO], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.