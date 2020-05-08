G-III Apparel Group Ltd.[GIII] stock saw a move by 3.99% on Thursday, touching 1.25 million. Based on the recent volume, G-III Apparel Group Ltd. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of GIII shares recorded 54.12M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that G-III Apparel Group Ltd. [GIII] stock could reach median target price of $12.00.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. [GIII] stock additionally went down by -13.77% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 6.66% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of GIII stock is set at -74.85% by far, with shares price recording returns by -65.86% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, GIII shares showcased -66.05% decrease. GIII saw 39.85 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 2.96 compared to high within the same period of time.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. [NASDAQ:GIII]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding G-III Apparel Group Ltd. [GIII], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give GIII an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $9.77, with the high estimate being $31.00, the low estimate being $8.00 and the median estimate amounting to $12.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $9.40.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for G-III Apparel Group Ltd. [GIII] is sitting at 3.82. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.82.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 06/09/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of G-III Apparel Group Ltd. [GIII]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for G-III Apparel Group Ltd. [GIII] sitting at 7.20% and its Gross Margin at 35.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 4.60. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 13.82, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 8.19. Its Return on Equity is 11.70%, and its Return on Assets is 5.40%. These metrics all suggest that G-III Apparel Group Ltd. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, G-III Apparel Group Ltd. [GIII] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 54.98. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 35.48, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 27.67. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 50.04, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 32.29.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 2.68 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.11. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.30, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.39. G-III Apparel Group Ltd. [GIII] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.01, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.61 and P/E Ratio of 3.30. These metrics all suggest that G-III Apparel Group Ltd. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. [GIII] has 54.12M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 528.75M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.96 to 39.85. At its current price, it has moved down by -75.48% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 230.07% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.55, which indicates that it is 9.91% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 45.39. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is G-III Apparel Group Ltd. [GIII] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of G-III Apparel Group Ltd. [GIII], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.