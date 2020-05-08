The share price of Geron Corporation [NASDAQ: GERN] inclined by $1.24, presently trading at $1.27. The company’s shares saw 69.33% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 0.75 recorded on 05/07/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as GERN jumped by 6.72% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 1.2800 compared to +0.0800 of all time high it touched on 05/07/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 20.95%, while additionally dropping -27.43% during the last 12 months. Geron Corporation is said to have a 12-month price target set at $3.38. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 2.11% increase from the current trading price.

Geron Corporation [NASDAQ:GERN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Geron Corporation [GERN], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give GERN an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $1.27, with the high estimate being $4.00, the low estimate being $3.00 and the median estimate amounting to $3.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.24.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Geron Corporation [GERN] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.80.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Geron Corporation [GERN]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -45.97, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -43.51. Its Return on Equity is -44.70%, and its Return on Assets is -40.80%. These metrics suggest that this Geron Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Geron Corporation [GERN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 1.89. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 1.85, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 1.54. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.63, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 1.60.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -1.44. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 224.77, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.02. Geron Corporation [GERN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.01.

Geron Corporation [GERN] has 202.03M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 256.58M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.75 to 1.82. At its current price, it has moved down by -30.22% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 69.33% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.65, which indicates that it is 5.71% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 62.26. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Geron Corporation [GERN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Geron Corporation [GERN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.