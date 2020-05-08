Golden Minerals Company [AMEX: AUMN] stock went down by -2.76% or 0.0 points down from its previous closing price of 0.22. The stock reached $0.22 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, AUMN share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -5.85% in the period of the last 7 days.

AUMN had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $0.23, at one point touching $0.21. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -40.61%. The 52-week high currently stands at 0.37 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -18.99% after the recent low of 0.13.

Golden Minerals Company [AMEX:AUMN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Golden Minerals Company [AUMN], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in Invalid Date. On average, stock market experts give AUMN an Buy rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.22.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Golden Minerals Company [AUMN] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 08/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Golden Minerals Company [AUMN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Golden Minerals Company [AUMN] sitting at -65.70% and its Gross Margin at 84.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now -64.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -124.08, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -81.37. Its Return on Equity is -95.00%, and its Return on Assets is -42.20%. These metrics suggest that this Golden Minerals Company does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Golden Minerals Company [AUMN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 2.11. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 2.06, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 0.88.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -3.46. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.12, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.00. Golden Minerals Company [AUMN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.91.

Golden Minerals Company [AUMN] has 133.63M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 29.24M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.13 to 0.37. At its current price, it has moved down by -40.61% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 63.77% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.89, which indicates that it is 7.06% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 43.69. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Golden Minerals Company [AUMN] a Reliable Buy?

Golden Minerals Company [AUMN] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.