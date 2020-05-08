Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. [GPMT] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Real Estate sector company has a current value of $4.51 after GPMT shares went up by 3.44% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Real Estate stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. [NYSE:GPMT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. [GPMT] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give GPMT an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $4.51, with the high estimate being $17.50, the low estimate being $2.50 and the median estimate amounting to $8.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $4.36.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. [GPMT] is sitting at 3.75. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.75.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 05/11/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. [GPMT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. [GPMT] sitting at 28.40% and its Gross Margin at 38.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 28.30. These measurements indicate that Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. [GPMT] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 1.81, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.30. Its Return on Equity is 6.90%, and its Return on Assets is 1.70%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates GPMT financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. [GPMT] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 332.62. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 76.89, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 76.07. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 263.34, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 60.81.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 50.28 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 16.36. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 14.32, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.81. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. [GPMT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.99, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 15.20 and P/E Ratio of 3.43. These metrics all suggest that Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. [GPMT] has 59.31M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 267.49M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.74 to 19.38. At its current price, it has moved down by -76.73% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 159.20% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 39.82. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. [GPMT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. [GPMT], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.