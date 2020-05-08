GTT Communications Inc. [NYSE: GTT] opened at $10.00 and closed at $10.65 a share within trading session on 05/07/20. That means that the stock dropped by -15.87% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $8.96.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, GTT Communications Inc. [NYSE: GTT] had 458569.0 shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 538.75K shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 7.73%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 8.75%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 4.67 during that period and GTT managed to take a rebound to 38.68 in the last 52 weeks.

GTT Communications Inc. [NYSE:GTT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For GTT Communications Inc. [GTT], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $10.65.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for GTT Communications Inc. [GTT] is sitting at 3.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.75.

Fundamental Analysis of GTT Communications Inc. [GTT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for GTT Communications Inc. [GTT] sitting at 7.10% and its Gross Margin at 45.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now -6.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 4.22, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -2.86. Its Return on Equity is -33.10%, and its Return on Assets is -2.20%. These metrics suggest that this GTT Communications Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, GTT Communications Inc. [GTT] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 1,240.98. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 92.54, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 75.93. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1,203.30, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 89.73.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.99 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 8.00. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.36, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.86. GTT Communications Inc. [GTT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.21, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.61.

GTT Communications Inc. [GTT] has 62.29M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 663.39M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.67 to 38.68. At its current price, it has moved down by -76.84% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 91.86% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.74, which indicates that it is 7.73% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 40.35. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is GTT Communications Inc. [GTT] a Reliable Buy?

GTT Communications Inc. [GTT] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.