Harsco Corporation [HSC] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Industrials sector company has a current value of $8.10 after HSC shares went up by 5.06% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Industrials stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Harsco Corporation [NYSE:HSC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Harsco Corporation [HSC], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give HSC an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $8.10, with the high estimate being $26.00, the low estimate being $14.00 and the median estimate amounting to $15.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $7.71.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Harsco Corporation [HSC] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 05/08/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Harsco Corporation [HSC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Harsco Corporation [HSC] sitting at 6.90% and its Gross Margin at 23.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 33.50. These measurements indicate that Harsco Corporation [HSC] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.62, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.34. Its Return on Equity is 99.00%, and its Return on Assets is 21.90%. These metrics all suggest that Harsco Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Harsco Corporation [HSC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 112.10. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 52.85, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 35.11. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 109.56, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 51.65.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.47 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.20. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.05, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.31. Harsco Corporation [HSC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.44, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 125.70.

Harsco Corporation [HSC] has 91.53M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 741.39M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.19 to 27.97. At its current price, it has moved down by -71.04% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 93.32% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.60, which indicates that it is 9.10% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 49.03. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Harsco Corporation [HSC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Harsco Corporation [HSC], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.