Health Catalyst Inc. [HCAT] took an upward turn with a change of 6.46%, trading at the price of $27.02 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 344850.0 shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Health Catalyst Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 778.11K shares for that time period. HCAT monthly volatility recorded 6.25%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 5.05%. PS value for HCAT stocks is 6.61 with PB recorded at 4.64.

Health Catalyst Inc. [NASDAQ:HCAT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Health Catalyst Inc. [HCAT] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give HCAT an Buy rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $25.38.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Health Catalyst Inc. [HCAT] is sitting at 4.91. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Health Catalyst Inc. [HCAT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Health Catalyst Inc. [HCAT] sitting at operating_margin and its Gross Margin at gross_margin.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -34.52, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -38.95. Its Return on Equity is 160.60%, and its Return on Assets is -106.30%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates HCAT financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Health Catalyst Inc. [HCAT] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 26.25. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 20.79, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 17.42. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 24.85, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 19.68.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -17.65. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.15, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.11. Health Catalyst Inc. [HCAT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 6.34.

Health Catalyst Inc. [HCAT] has 40.37M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.02B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 17.48 to 49.85. At its current price, it has moved down by -45.80% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 54.58% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 54.81. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Health Catalyst Inc. [HCAT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Health Catalyst Inc. [HCAT], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.