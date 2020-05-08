Hercules Capital Inc.[HTGC] stock saw a move by -0.83% on Thursday, touching 1.62 million. Based on the recent volume, Hercules Capital Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of HTGC shares recorded 110.60M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Hercules Capital Inc. [HTGC] stock could reach median target price of $11.25.

Hercules Capital Inc. [HTGC] stock additionally went up by 4.97% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 35.98% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of HTGC stock is set at -20.84% by far, with shares price recording returns by -27.47% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, HTGC shares showcased -24.85% decrease. HTGC saw 16.31 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 5.42 compared to high within the same period of time.

Hercules Capital Inc. [NYSE:HTGC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Hercules Capital Inc. [HTGC], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $10.77, with the high estimate being $15.00, the low estimate being $10.00 and the median estimate amounting to $11.25. This is compared to its latest closing price of $10.86.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Hercules Capital Inc. [HTGC] is sitting at 4.63. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.67.

Fundamental Analysis of Hercules Capital Inc. [HTGC]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 7.98, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 8.17.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Hercules Capital Inc. [HTGC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 114.61. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 53.40, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 52.75. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 113.48, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 52.88.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 13.08 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.63. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 7.54, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.50. Hercules Capital Inc. [HTGC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.33, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 9.80 and P/E Ratio of 13.09. These metrics all suggest that Hercules Capital Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Hercules Capital Inc. [HTGC] has 110.60M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.19B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 5.42 to 16.31. At its current price, it has moved down by -33.97% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 98.71% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 57.50. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Hercules Capital Inc. [HTGC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Hercules Capital Inc. [HTGC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.