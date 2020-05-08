Hi-Crush Inc. [NYSE: HCR] dipped by -5.89% on the last trading session, reaching $0.26 price per share at the time. Hi-Crush Inc. represents 102.30M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 28.64M with the latest information.

The Hi-Crush Inc. traded at the price of $0.26 with 256818.0 shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of HCR shares recorded 825.31K.

Hi-Crush Inc. [NYSE:HCR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Hi-Crush Inc. [HCR], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give HCR an Underweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.26, with the high estimate being $1.00, the low estimate being $0.25 and the median estimate amounting to $0.63. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.28.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Hi-Crush Inc. [HCR] is sitting at 1.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 1.67.

Fundamental Analysis of Hi-Crush Inc. [HCR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Hi-Crush Inc. [HCR] sitting at -53.90% and its Gross Margin at 9.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now -65.00. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 0.87, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -37.97. Its Return on Equity is -71.40%, and its Return on Assets is -31.30%. These metrics suggest that this Hi-Crush Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Hi-Crush Inc. [HCR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 139.60. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 58.26, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 50.39. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 131.33, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 54.81.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.63 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.51. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.83, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.95. Hi-Crush Inc. [HCR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.22, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 2.98.

Hi-Crush Inc. [HCR] has 102.30M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 28.64M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.15 to 3.30. At its current price, it has moved down by -92.02% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 75.55% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.41, which indicates that it is 17.56% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 48.06. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Hi-Crush Inc. [HCR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Hi-Crush Inc. [HCR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.