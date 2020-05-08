Hill International Inc. [HIL] took an downward turn with a change of -25.67%, trading at the price of $1.65 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 741121.0 shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Hill International Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 110.45K shares for that time period. HIL monthly volatility recorded 11.44%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 6.45%. PS value for HIL stocks is 0.35 with PB recorded at 1.15.

Hill International Inc. [NYSE:HIL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Hill International Inc. [HIL], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 3/30/2017. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $1.65, with the high estimate being $7.00, the low estimate being $7.00 and the median estimate amounting to $7.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.22.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Hill International Inc. [HIL] is sitting at 0.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 0.00.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 08/11/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Hill International Inc. [HIL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Hill International Inc. [HIL] sitting at 4.90% and its Gross Margin at 33.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 3.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 10.19, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 9.21. Its Return on Equity is 14.40%, and its Return on Assets is 5.10%. These metrics all suggest that Hill International Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Hill International Inc. [HIL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 60.79. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 37.81, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 24.66. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 53.20, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 33.09.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.23 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.86. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.39, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.30. Hill International Inc. [HIL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.62, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 12.17 and P/E Ratio of 6.59. These metrics all suggest that Hill International Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Hill International Inc. [HIL] has 59.16M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 131.34M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.08 to 3.72. At its current price, it has moved down by -55.64% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 53.50% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.99, which indicates that it is 6.45% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 42.23. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Hill International Inc. [HIL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Hill International Inc. [HIL], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.