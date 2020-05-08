iHeartMedia Inc.[IHRT] stock saw a move by 5.00% on Thursday, touching 470961.0. Based on the recent volume, iHeartMedia Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of IHRT shares recorded 69.58M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares.

iHeartMedia Inc. [IHRT] stock additionally went down by -0.28% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 22.59% in the last 30 days. Over the past six months, IHRT shares showcased -52.83% decrease. IHRT saw 19.69 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 4.31 compared to high within the same period of time.

iHeartMedia Inc. [NASDAQ:IHRT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to iHeartMedia Inc. [IHRT], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give IHRT an Overweight rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $7.00.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for iHeartMedia Inc. [IHRT] is sitting at 4.43. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.43.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 07/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of iHeartMedia Inc. [IHRT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 68.30%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 35.58, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 594.24. Its Return on Assets is 95.80%.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, iHeartMedia Inc. [IHRT] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 228.16. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 69.53, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 60.79. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 225.20, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 68.63.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.34 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.41. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.81, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.91. iHeartMedia Inc. [IHRT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.37, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 2.54 and P/E Ratio of 0.05. These metrics all suggest that iHeartMedia Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

iHeartMedia Inc. [IHRT] has 69.58M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 487.06M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.31 to 19.69. At its current price, it has moved down by -62.67% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 70.53% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 50.79. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is iHeartMedia Inc. [IHRT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of iHeartMedia Inc. [IHRT], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.