International Seaways Inc.[INSW] stock saw a move by 3.37% on Thursday, touching 973238.0. Based on the recent volume, International Seaways Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of INSW shares recorded 29.17M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that International Seaways Inc. [INSW] stock could reach median target price of $33.00.

International Seaways Inc. [INSW] stock additionally went down by -11.20% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 8.15% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of INSW stock is set at 14.86% by far, with shares price recording returns by -3.89% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, INSW shares showcased -15.03% decrease. INSW saw 31.39 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 14.89 compared to high within the same period of time.

International Seaways Inc. [NYSE:INSW]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For International Seaways Inc. [INSW], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give INSW an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $21.49, with the high estimate being $40.00, the low estimate being $28.00 and the median estimate amounting to $33.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $20.79.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for International Seaways Inc. [INSW] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 08/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of International Seaways Inc. [INSW]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for International Seaways Inc. [INSW] sitting at 14.80% and its Gross Margin at 50.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now -0.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 3.14, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -0.05. Its Return on Equity is -0.10%, and its Return on Assets is 0.00%. These metrics suggest that this International Seaways Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, International Seaways Inc. [INSW] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 67.69. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 40.37, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 39.46. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 59.54, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 35.51.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.34 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.04. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.70, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.47. International Seaways Inc. [INSW] has a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 9.94.

International Seaways Inc. [INSW] has 29.17M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 626.86M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 14.89 to 31.39. At its current price, it has moved down by -31.54% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 44.33% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.05, which indicates that it is 9.40% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 43.32. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is International Seaways Inc. [INSW] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of International Seaways Inc. [INSW], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.